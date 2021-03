The Embassy of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Japan and the Japan-Asia Promotion Foundation co-hosted an Online Seminar to promote the Economic Diplomacy policy to Japanese university students

On March 13, 2021, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Japan and the Japan-Asia Promotion Foundation co-hosted an Online Seminar to promote the Economic Diplomacy policy to Japanese university students from Hokkaido, Ibaraki, Yamanashi, Kyoto, Osaka, Miyagi, Yamaguchi, Fukuoka, Nagasaki, and Tokyo.