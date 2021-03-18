Embassy News

  • March 18, 2021

H.E. Ambassador HOK SOPHEA attended the handover ceremony of the ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces’ Meeting from Brunei Darussalam to Cambodia

On the morning of 18 March 2021, H.E. Ambassador HOK SOPHEA, on behalf of H.E. General VONG PISEN, Commander in Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, attended the handover ceremony from H.E. Major General Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sahat, Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces and chair of the 18th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces’ Meeting from Brunei Darussalam to Cambodia and received the flag of the meeting. The Commander in Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces will be chairing the 19th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces’ Meeting in 2022.

 

