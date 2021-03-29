H.E Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Japan gave an interview to JAPAN Forward, an online news

On March 29 2021, His Excellency Ambassador​ of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Japan gave an interview to JAPAN Forward, an online news in cooperation with SANKEI SHIMBUN, focusing on Cambodia-Japan Relations. To promote the Economic Diplomacy, the Embassy presented a cook show of how to make Khmer traditional food namely Amok Trei and Samlor Kari and also prepared desserts such as Song Kya L’pov and Num Ansam Chek.