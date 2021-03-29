H.E Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Japan gave an interview to JAPAN Forward, an online news

Embassy News
- March 29, 2021
On March 29 2021, His Excellency Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Japan gave an interview to JAPAN Forward, an online news in cooperation with SANKEI SHIMBUN, focusing on Cambodia-Japan Relations. To promote the Economic Diplomacy, the Embassy presented a cook show of how to make Khmer traditional food namely Amok Trei and Samlor Kari and also prepared desserts such as Song Kya L’pov and Num Ansam Chek.