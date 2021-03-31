Royal Embassy of Cambodia in cooperation with Simpur Herbal Café has held the Cambodian cuisine event from 29-31 March 2021

As part of promoting Cambodian cuisine and to take part in the economic diplomacy, Royal Embassy of Cambodia in cooperation with Simpur Herbal Café held the Cambodian cuisine event from 29-31 March 2021 in Simpur Herbal Café, University of Brunei Darussalam. These 3 days programs have attracted students and professors around 250 persons to enjoy the taste of angkor such as Nhoam Kroch Thlong (Pomelo Salad with Prawns), Num Bachok Khmer (Cambodian Rice Noodle) and Bay Treab (Caramelized Sticky Rice).