In the morning of 1 April 2021, at the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Kuala Lumpur, H.E. Mr. Cheuy Vichet, Cambodian Ambassador to Malaysia, received a courtesy call by H.E. Mr. Jagdishwar Goburdhun, G.O.S.K, High Commissioner of Mauritius to Malaysia.