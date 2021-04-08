His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn participated in the Open-Ended Troika Dialogue between ASEAN Foreign Ministers and the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom

On Thursday’s afternoon, 08 April 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, as the incoming ASEAN Chair in 2022, participated in the Open-Ended Troika Dialogue between ASEAN Foreign Ministers and the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom via videoconference.

Outcomese of the meeting: https://www.mfaic.gov.kh/detail/51636