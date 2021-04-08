Press Release
- April 8, 2021
Outcomes of the 2nd ASEAN-UK Open-ended Troika Dialogue held via Video Conference on 08 April 2021.
- April 9, 2021
Telephone call between H.E. Mr. PRAK SOKHONN, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, and H.E. Mr. BUI THANH SON, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, held on 09 April 2021.
- April 8, 2021
- April 8, 2021
Congratulatory Letter of His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, addressed to His Excellency Bui Thanh Son, newly-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.
- April 6, 2021
Press Release on the Telephone call between Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh.
- April 6, 2021