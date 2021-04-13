Press Release

  • April 13, 2021

Vaccination against Covid-19 for foreign staffs and their accompanying family members as well as Cambodian staff of Foreign Non-Governmental Organisations (FNGOs) in Cambodia.

Related Post

  • April 13, 2021

Vaccination against Covid-19 for foreign staffs and their accompanying family members as well as Cambodian staff of Foreign Non-Governmental Organisations (FNGOs) in Cambodia.

Read more
  • April 12, 2021

Video Conference between Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and His Excellency Dr. Phankham Viphavanh, Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, held on 12 April 2021.

Read more
  • April 9, 2021

Telephone call between H.E. Mr. PRAK SOKHONN, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, and H.E. Mr. BUI THANH SON, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, held on 09 April 2021.

Read more
  • April 8, 2021

Outcomes of the 2nd ASEAN-UK Open-ended Troika Dialogue held via Video Conference on 08 April 2021.

Read more
  • April 8, 2021

Congratulatory Letter of His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, addressed to His Excellency Bui Thanh Son, newly-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 216 122
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh