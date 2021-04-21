Press Release

  • April 21, 2021

Humanitarian assistance of the Government of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam provided to the Royal Government of Cambodia, contributing to combating the Covid-19 pandemic in Cambodia.

Humanitarian assistance of the Government of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam provided to the Royal Government of Cambodia, contributing to combating the Covid-19 pandemic in Cambodia.

