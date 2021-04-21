Press Release
- April 21, 2021
Humanitarian assistance of the Government of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam provided to the Royal Government of Cambodia, contributing to combating the Covid-19 pandemic in Cambodia.
- April 21, 2021
Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will lead a delegation to attend the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting which will be convened in a physical format on 24 April 2021 in Jakarta, Indonesia.
- April 15, 2021
The Royal Government of Cambodia temporarily suspended the areas of Phnom Penh and Ta Khmao city of Kandal province for 14 days, starting from 12am of 15 April 2021 to 28 April 2021, with the goal to manage the spread of COVID-19 in Phnom Penh and Ta Khmao city of Kandal province and prevent this virus from spreading to other areas.
- April 13, 2021