His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, departed to Jakarta to accompany Samdech Techo Prime Minister HUN SEN to attend the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting

In the morning of 23 April 2021, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, departed to Jakarta to accompany Samdech Techo Prime Minister HUN SEN to attend the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting which will be convened in a physical format on 24 April 2021 in Jakarta, Indonesia.