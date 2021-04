His Excellency Chay Navuth, Ambassador of Cambodia to Viet Nam, paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Nguyen Xuan Phuc

In the afternoon of 13 April 2021, His Excellency Chay Navuth, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Viet Nam, together with ASEAN Ambassadors, paid a courtesy call on and wished His Excellency Nguyen Xuan Phuc, newly-appointed State President of Viet Nam, at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi.