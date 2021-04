His Excellency Ambassador of Cambodia to Japan signed a contract to build a sewage development project in Phnom Penh with Kubota Metawater Company

On April 20, 2021, on behalf of the General Department of Public Works and Transport in Phnom Penh, His Excellency Ambassador of Cambodia to Japan signed a contract to build a sewage development project in Phnom Penh with Kubota Metawater Company, after the company successfully bid for the above project on April 12, 2021.