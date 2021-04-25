Press Release
- April 25, 2021
Outcomes of the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting, held at the ASEAN Secretariat, Jakarta, 24 April 2021.
- April 25, 2021
- April 23, 2021
Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will deliver an opening speech in the format of pre-recorded video at the 77th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (77th UN-ESCAP) on 26 April 2021.
- April 21, 2021
Humanitarian assistance of the Government of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam provided to the Royal Government of Cambodia, contributing to combating the Covid-19 pandemic in Cambodia.
- April 21, 2021
Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will lead a delegation to attend the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting which will be convened in a physical format on 24 April 2021 in Jakarta, Indonesia.
- April 15, 2021