Press Release

  • April 25, 2021

Outcomes of the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting, held at the ASEAN Secretariat, Jakarta, 24 April 2021.

Related Post

  • April 25, 2021

Outcomes of the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting, held at the ASEAN Secretariat, Jakarta, 24 April 2021.

Read more
  • April 23, 2021

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will deliver an opening speech in the format of pre-recorded video at the 77th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (77th UN-ESCAP) on 26 April 2021.

Read more
  • April 21, 2021

Humanitarian assistance of the Government of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam provided to the Royal Government of Cambodia, contributing to combating the Covid-19 pandemic in Cambodia.

Read more
  • April 21, 2021

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will lead a delegation to attend the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting which will be convened in a physical format on 24 April 2021 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Read more
  • April 15, 2021

The Royal Government of Cambodia temporarily suspended the areas of Phnom Penh and Ta Khmao city of Kandal province for 14 days, starting from 12am of 15 April 2021 to 28 April 2021, with the goal to manage the spread of COVID-19 in Phnom Penh and Ta Khmao city of Kandal province and prevent this virus from spreading to other areas.

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 216 122
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh