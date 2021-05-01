The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on behalf of the National Commission for Organizing the ASEAN Summits and Related Meetings in 2022, would like to invite Cambodian candidates to participate in the 2022 ASEAN Logo Design Competition.

The winner will be rewarded a 4,000,000 Riel cash prize. The other two finalists will be each rewarded a 1,000,000 Riel cash prize.