Press Release

  • May 1, 2021

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on behalf of the National Commission for Organizing the ASEAN Summits and Related Meetings in 2022, would like to invite Cambodian candidates to participate in the 2022 ASEAN Logo Design Competition.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on behalf of the National Commission for Organizing the ASEAN Summits and Related Meetings in 2022, would like to invite Cambodian candidates to participate in the 2022 ASEAN Logo Design Competition.

The winner will be rewarded a 4,000,000 Riel cash prize. The other two finalists will be each rewarded a 1,000,000 Riel cash prize.

Related Post

  • May 1, 2021

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on behalf of the National Commission for Organizing the ASEAN Summits and Related Meetings in 2022, would like to invite Cambodian candidates to participate in the 2022 ASEAN Logo Design Competition.

Read more
  • April 25, 2021

Outcomes of the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting, held at the ASEAN Secretariat, Jakarta, 24 April 2021.

Read more
  • April 23, 2021

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will deliver an opening speech in the format of pre-recorded video at the 77th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (77th UN-ESCAP) on 26 April 2021.

Read more
  • April 21, 2021

Humanitarian assistance of the Government of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam provided to the Royal Government of Cambodia, contributing to combating the Covid-19 pandemic in Cambodia.

Read more
  • April 21, 2021

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will lead a delegation to attend the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting which will be convened in a physical format on 24 April 2021 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 216 122
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh