Photo Gallery

  • May 4, 2021

His Excellency Dr. Nhim Khemara, Secretary of State, donated 200,000 masks, 500 PPEs and 5 boxes of medical gloves to Phnom Penh Capital Hall

On 04 May 2021, His Excellency Dr. Nhim Khemara, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as a representative of His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, donated 200,000 masks, 500 PPEs and 5 boxes of medical gloves to Phnom Penh Capital Hall, contributing to the Royal Government of Cambodia in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Post

  • May 4, 2021

His Excellency Dr. Nhim Khemara, Secretary of State, donated 200,000 masks, 500 PPEs and 5 boxes of medical gloves to Phnom Penh Capital Hall

Read more
  • April 23, 2021

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, departed to Jakarta to accompany Samdech Techo Prime Minister HUN SEN to attend the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting

Read more
  • April 8, 2021

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn participated in the Open-Ended Troika Dialogue between ASEAN Foreign Ministers and the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom

Read more
  • March 25, 2021

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a courtesy call by Her Excellency Teo Lay Cheng

Read more
  • March 19, 2021

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn and His Excellency Mr. Panyarak POOLTHUP, presided over the Handover Ceremony of 100,000 USD Donation Cheque

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 216 122
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh