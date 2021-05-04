His Excellency Dr. Nhim Khemara, Secretary of State, donated 200,000 masks, 500 PPEs and 5 boxes of medical gloves to Phnom Penh Capital Hall

On 04 May 2021, His Excellency Dr. Nhim Khemara, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as a representative of His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, donated 200,000 masks, 500 PPEs and 5 boxes of medical gloves to Phnom Penh Capital Hall, contributing to the Royal Government of Cambodia in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.