His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired the meeting of the National Commission for Organizing the ASEAN Summits

In the morning of 10 May 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired the meeting of the National Commission for Organizing the ASEAN Summits and Related Meetings in 2022 via videoconference.