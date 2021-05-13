Press Release
- May 13, 2021
Congratulatory Letters of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath NORODOM SIHAMONI, King of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, on the occasion of the 65th Anniversary of the Establishment of Cambodia-Russia Diplomatic Relations.
- May 13, 2021
Congratulatory Letters of His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and His Excellency Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, on the occasion of the 65th Anniversary of the Establishment of Cambodia-Russia Diplomatic Relations.
- May 13, 2021
Congratulatory Letters of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and His Excellency Mikhail MISHUSTIN, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, on the occasion of the 65th Anniversary of the Establishment of Cambodia-Russia Diplomatic Relations.
- May 13, 2021
Congratulatory Letters of Samdech Vibolsena Pheakdei SAY Chhum, President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and Her Excellency Valentina Matvienko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, on the occasion of the 65th Anniversary of the Establishment of Cambodia-Russia Diplomatic Relations.
- May 13, 2021