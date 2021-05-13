Video
- May 13, 2021
Video of His Excellency Igor Morgulov, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, delivering opening remarks for Online Photo Exhibition on the occasion of the 65th Anniversary of the Establishment of Cambodia- Russia Diplomatic Relations.
Related Post
- May 13, 2021
Video of His Excellency Igor Morgulov, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, delivering opening remarks for Online Photo Exhibition on the occasion of the 65th Anniversary of the Establishment of Cambodia- Russia Diplomatic Relations.
- May 13, 2021
Video of His Excellency Dr. CHEM Widhya, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, delivering opening remarks for Online Photo Exhibition on the occasion of the 65th Anniversary of the Establishment of Cambodia- Russia Diplomatic Relations.
- April 10, 2021
On Thursday’s afternoon, 08 April 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, as the incoming ASEAN Chair in 2022, participated in the Open-Ended Troika Dialogue between ASEAN Foreign Ministers and the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom via videoconference.
- March 19, 2021