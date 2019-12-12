H.E. Luy David handed over to Her Excellency Carmen Moreno the Final Response to the European Commission Report of Findings and Conclusions

On Thursday afternoon, 12 December 2019, at the Ministry, H.E. Luy David, Secretary of State of the MFA.IC, handed over to Her Excellency Carmen Moreno, Ambassador of the European Union to Cambodia, the Final Response to the European Commission Report of Findings and Conclusions on the procedure for the temporary withdrawal of the tariff preferences provided to the Kingdom of Cambodia under the Everything But Arms (EBA) arrangement.