H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn departed for Madrid, Spain, to attend the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (ASEM FMM14)

On Friday night, 13 December 2019, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, departed for Madrid, Spain, to attend the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (ASEM FMM14), to be held on 15-16 December 2019.