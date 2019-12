H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, in the afternoon of 15 December 2019, met with H.E. Josep Borrell

While attending the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (ASEM FMM14) in Madrid, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, in the afternoon of 15 December 2019, met with H.E. Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.