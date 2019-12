Her Excellency Secretary of State Eat Sophea co-chaired with H.E. Ben King the “First Cambodia-New Zealand Foreign Ministry Consultations”

On Monday morning, 16 December 2019, at the Ministry, Her Excellency Secretary of State Eat Sophea co-chaired with His Excellency Ben King, Deputy Secretary of the Americas and Asia Group at New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the “First Cambodia-New Zealand Foreign Ministry Consultations”.