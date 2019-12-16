News

  • December 16, 2019

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn met with H.E. Mr. Alexander Schallenberg, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria, to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of common interests

On the sidelines of the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (ASEM FMM14) in Madrid, in the afternoon of 16 December 2019, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn met with H.E. Mr. Alexander Schallenberg, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria, to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of common interests.

