While attending the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (ASEM FMM14) in Madrid, on the morning of 16 December 2019, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn met with H.E. Ms. Margarita Robles, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of common interests.