Press Release
- December 19, 2019
Outcomes of the Participation of His Excellency Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, held on 15-16 December 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
Related Post
- December 19, 2019
Outcomes of the Participation of His Excellency Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, held on 15-16 December 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
- December 12, 2019
Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation regarding the handing over to the European Commission on 12 December 2019 its Final Response to the European Commission Report of Findings and Conclusions on the procedure for the temporary withdrawal of the tariff preferences provided to the Kingdom of Cambodia under the Everything But Arms (EBA) arrangement.
- December 11, 2019
Outcomes of the meeting between H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and H.E. Amjad Ali Sher, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Cambodia, on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in Cambodia, on Monday morning, 09 December 2019.
- December 11, 2019