Her Excellency Eat Sophea as representative of His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, delivered opening remarks at the Launching Ceremony of the Commemorative Book

On Thursday morning, 19 December 2019, Her Excellency Eat Sophea, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as representative of His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, delivered opening remarks at the Launching Ceremony of the Commemorative Book and Seminar on “Cambodia-Indonesia 60 years of Friendship: Moving Forward”.