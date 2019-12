H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, delivered the opening remark at the public forum

On Friday afternoon, 20 December 2019, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, delivered the opening remark at the public forum on the Celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the Lower Mekong Inititative (LMI) “ A Decade of Partnership in the Mekong River”.