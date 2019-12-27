Press Release
- December 27, 2019
Outcomes of the meeting between H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and H.E. Mr. Park Heung-kyoeng, the newly-appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Kingdom of Cambodia, on Monday morning, 23 December 2019.
Related Post
- December 27, 2019
- December 24, 2019
Outcomes of the “First Cambodia-New Zealand Foreign Ministry Consultations”, which was co-chaired by Her Excellency Secretary of State Eat Sophea and His Excellency Ben King, Deputy Secretary of the Americas and Asia Group at New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, on Monday morning, 16 December 2019, at the Ministry in Phnom Penh.
- December 23, 2019
On Friday afternoon, 20 December 2019, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over the celebration of the 10-year anniversary of cooperation of the Lower Mekong Initiative (LMI) and made a Keynote Address on the achievements and future direction of the LMI.
- December 19, 2019
Outcomes of the Participation of His Excellency Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, held on 15-16 December 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
- December 12, 2019