Press Release

  • December 27, 2019

Outcomes of the meeting between H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and H.E. Mr. Park Heung-kyoeng, the newly-appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Kingdom of Cambodia, on Monday morning, 23 December 2019.

  • December 27, 2019

  • December 24, 2019

Outcomes of the “First Cambodia-New Zealand Foreign Ministry Consultations”, which was co-chaired by Her Excellency Secretary of State Eat Sophea and His Excellency Ben King, Deputy Secretary of the Americas and Asia Group at New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, on Monday morning, 16 December 2019, at the Ministry in Phnom Penh.

  • December 23, 2019

On Friday afternoon, 20 December 2019, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over the celebration of the 10-year anniversary of cooperation of the Lower Mekong Initiative (LMI) and made a Keynote Address on the achievements and future direction of the LMI.

  • December 19, 2019

Outcomes of the Participation of His Excellency Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, held on 15-16 December 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

  • December 12, 2019

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation regarding the handing over to the European Commission on 12 December 2019 its Final Response to the European Commission Report of Findings and Conclusions on the procedure for the temporary withdrawal of the tariff preferences provided to the Kingdom of Cambodia under the Everything But Arms (EBA) arrangement.

