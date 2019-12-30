H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn received a farewell call by Her Excellency Felicidade de Sousa Guterres

On Monday morning, 30 December 2019, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a farewell call by Her Excellency Felicidade de Sousa Guterres, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to Cambodia, on the occasion of the conclusion of her diplomatic mission in Cambodia.

Outcomes of the meeting: https://www.mfaic.gov.kh/site/detail/39435