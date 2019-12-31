Press Release
- December 31, 2019
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will conduct an examination to recruit 17 new government officials, to be held on 29 February 2020.
Download Exam Application:
Related Post
- December 31, 2019
Outcomes of the meeting between H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and Her Excellency Felicidade de Sousa Guterres, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to Cambodia, on the occasion of the conclusion of her diplomatic mission in Cambodia, on Monday morning, 30 December 2019.
- December 31, 2019
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will conduct an examination to recruit 17 new government officials, to be held on 29 February 2020.
- December 27, 2019
Outcomes of the meeting between H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and H.E. Mr. Park Heung-kyoeng, the newly-appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Kingdom of Cambodia, on Monday morning, 23 December 2019.
- December 24, 2019
Outcomes of the “First Cambodia-New Zealand Foreign Ministry Consultations”, which was co-chaired by Her Excellency Secretary of State Eat Sophea and His Excellency Ben King, Deputy Secretary of the Americas and Asia Group at New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, on Monday morning, 16 December 2019, at the Ministry in Phnom Penh.
- December 23, 2019