H.E. HUN Han, Ambassador of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, received President of the Revival of Islamic Heritage Society Organization

On 25 December 2019, His Excellency HUN Han, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, received Tareq Sami Sultan Al-Essa, President of the Revival of Islamic Heritage Society, at the Embassy. During the courtesy call, the following information has been raised:

– Some activities that the Cambodia Good Sources Association under his control and assistance have provided to Cambodia in the past 15 provinces are: Helping orphans with wells, constructing schools, educational centers, free-of-charge health check-ups and building a house for Muslim-Cambodian families destitute, etc.;

– The organization has been doing humanitarian work in collaboration with governments of 40 countries around the world;

– This humanitarian organization has built a large Kuwaiti-Cambodia Friendship Hospital in Kandal Province for non-profit treatment;

– This organization joins the government in combating terrorism by educating Khmer Muslims at all levels.

– The Ambassador commended and highly appreciated the humanitarian works of the organization and suggested the organization to continue helping and supporting Cambodia.