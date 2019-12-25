H.E. CHEUY Vichet, Ambassador of Cambodia to Malaysia, visited Cambodians being detained in Malaysia

On 24 December 2019, His Excellency CHEUY Vichet, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Malaysia, and labor counsellor of the embassy of Cambodia accompanied by representatives of Chabdai Coalition (NGO) visited Alor Setar prison in Kedah state, about 600 km from Kuala Lumpur, where two Cambodian women have been in charge of overstaying and working without working permit in Malaysia.

On the same day, another team of Cambodian embassy also visited Seremban Prison, about 65km from Kuala Lumpur.