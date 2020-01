H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn inaugurated a school building of HUN SEN Wat Porthi Secondary School

On Saturday morning, 04 January 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chief of the national-level Working Group for Sa’ang district of Kandal province, inaugurated a school building of HUN SEN Wat Porthi Secondary School located in Ta Lun commune, Sa’ang district, Kandal province.