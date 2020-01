H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with H.E. Mr. Muhammad Faruk Khan

On Wednesday morning, 08 January 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with H.E. Mr. Muhammad Faruk Khan, Honorable Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, and his delegation.