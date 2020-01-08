H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the event hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh

On Wednesday evening, 08 January 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the event hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh to mark the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the United States.