News

  • January 8, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the event hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh

On Wednesday evening, 08 January 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the event hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh to mark the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the United States.

 

Related Post

  • January 8, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the event hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh

Read more
  • January 8, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with H.E. Mr. Muhammad Faruk Khan

Read more
  • January 7, 2020

Commemorating the 41st Anniversary of January 7 Victory Day over the Khmer Rouge Genocidal Regime (1979-2020).

Read more
  • January 5, 2020

We would like to share our deepest condolences with families who lost their loved ones in this sorrowful tragedy and we wish the injured who are hospitalized a speedy recovery so as they could restore livelihoods.

Read more
  • January 4, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn inaugurated a school building of HUN SEN Wat Porthi Secondary School

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh