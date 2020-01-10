Press Release
- January 10, 2020
Outcomes of the meeting between H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and H.E. Mr. Muhammad Faruk Khan, Honorable Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, and his delegation, on Wednesday morning, 08 January 2020.
Related Post
- January 10, 2020
Outcomes of the meeting between H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and H.E. Mr. Muhammad Faruk Khan, Honorable Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, and his delegation, on Wednesday morning, 08 January 2020.
- December 31, 2019
Outcomes of the meeting between H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and Her Excellency Felicidade de Sousa Guterres, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to Cambodia, on the occasion of the conclusion of her diplomatic mission in Cambodia, on Monday morning, 30 December 2019.
- December 31, 2019
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will conduct an examination to recruit 17 new government officials, to be held on 29 February 2020.
- December 27, 2019
Outcomes of the meeting between H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and H.E. Mr. Park Heung-kyoeng, the newly-appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Kingdom of Cambodia, on Monday morning, 23 December 2019.
- December 24, 2019