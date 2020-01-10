Press Release

  • January 10, 2020

Outcomes of the meeting between H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and H.E. Mr. Muhammad Faruk Khan, Honorable Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, and his delegation, on Wednesday morning, 08 January 2020.

Outcomes of the meeting between H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and H.E. Mr. Muhammad Faruk Khan, Honorable Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, and his delegation, on Wednesday morning, 08 January 2020.

