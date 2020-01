H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, accompanied by the delegation, departed for Nha Trang, the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, accompanied by the delegation, departed for Nha Trang, the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, to attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat to be held on 16-17 January 2020.