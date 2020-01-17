Press Release
- January 17, 2020
Press Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation regarding the Press Release by three Special Rapporteurs on the ongoing trial of the accused Mr. Kem Sokha.
- January 14, 2020
His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will lead a delegation to attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat to be held on 16-17 January 2020 in Nha Trang, the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.
- January 10, 2020
Outcomes of the meeting between H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and H.E. Mr. Muhammad Faruk Khan, Honorable Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, and his delegation, on Wednesday morning, 08 January 2020.
- December 31, 2019