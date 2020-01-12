Embassy of Cambodia in Malaysia celebrated the 41st Anniversary of the 7 January Victory Day

On 12 January 2020, the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Malaysia celebrated the 41st anniversary of the 7 January Victory Day (07.01.1979-07.01.2020) with about 100 participants, including Cambodian citizens, students and workers in Malaysia.

In that occasion, H.E. Ambassador Cheuy Vichet recalled the speech of Samdech Techo Prime Minister, the President of the Cambodian People’s Party, addressed at the 41st Anniversary of January 7 Victory Day, to acknowledge the significance of January 7 Victory Day and the achievements in all areas that the Royal Government of Cambodia has achieved in the last 41 years.