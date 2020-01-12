Embassy News

  • January 12, 2020

Embassy of Cambodia in Viet Nam celebrated the 41st Anniversary of the 7 January Victory Day

On 12 January 2020, the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Socialist Republic of Viet Nam celebrated the 41st anniversary of the 7 January Victory Day (07.01.1979-07.01.2020) with 160 participants, including military, police and students, as well as guest of honor by Her Excellency Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of Vietnam Union Friendship Organization- (VUFO).

In that occasion, H.E. Ambassador CHAY Navuth read and delivered the speech of Samdech Techo Prime Minister, the President of the Cambodian People’s Party, addressed at the 41st Anniversary of January 7 Victory Day, to acknowledge the significance of January 7 Victory Day and the achievements in all areas that the Royal Government of Cambodia has achieved in the last 41 years.

 

Related Post

  • January 13, 2020

H.E. Mr. HOK Sophea, Ambassador of Cambodia to Brunei, met Ambassador of Japan

Read more
  • January 12, 2020

H.E. CHHOUK Bunna, Ambassador of Cambodia to Myanmar, attended the First Students Festival 2020 at Yangon University

Read more
  • January 12, 2020

Embassy of Cambodia in Viet Nam celebrated the 41st Anniversary of the 7 January Victory Day

Read more
  • January 12, 2020

Embassy of Cambodia in Malaysia celebrated the 41st Anniversary of the 7 January Victory Day

Read more
  • January 11, 2020

Embassy of Cambodia in the United Kingdom celebrated the 41st Anniversary of the 7 January Victory Day

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh