Embassy of Cambodia in Viet Nam celebrated the 41st Anniversary of the 7 January Victory Day

On 12 January 2020, the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Socialist Republic of Viet Nam celebrated the 41st anniversary of the 7 January Victory Day (07.01.1979-07.01.2020) with 160 participants, including military, police and students, as well as guest of honor by Her Excellency Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of Vietnam Union Friendship Organization- (VUFO).

In that occasion, H.E. Ambassador CHAY Navuth read and delivered the speech of Samdech Techo Prime Minister, the President of the Cambodian People’s Party, addressed at the 41st Anniversary of January 7 Victory Day, to acknowledge the significance of January 7 Victory Day and the achievements in all areas that the Royal Government of Cambodia has achieved in the last 41 years.