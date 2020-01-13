Embassy News

H.E. Mr. HOK Sophea, Ambassador of Cambodia to Brunei, met Ambassador of Japan

On 13 January 2020, His Excellency HOK Sophea, Ambassador of the Kingdom of​Cambodia to Brunei Darussalam, paid a courtesy call on H.E. Kawamoto Eiji, Ambassador of Japan to Brunei Darussalam. During this courtesy, H.E. Hok Sophea expressed deep thanks for Japanese people and the government of Japan for the generous assistances in restoring physical infrastructure, bridges, roads, schools, hospitals and human resources development. H.E. Hok Sophea added that these invaluable assistances have been playing significant role in developing Cambodia’s socio-economy and contributing to Cambodia’s economic growth of more than 7% each year for the past 2 decades. H.E. Hok Sophea informed his counterpart that Cambodia is open for all foreign investors and provides equal treatment to those who wish to do business in Cambodia.

