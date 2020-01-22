News

  • January 22, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with U.S. Congressmen

On Wednesday afternoon, 22 January 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, had a meeting with 3 U.S. Congressmen, namely Mr. Seth Wilbur Moulton (a member of House Armed Service Committee), Mr. James Edward Banks (a member of House Armed Service Committee) and Mr. Ronald Gene Estes ( a member of House Committee on Ways and Means) at the Ministry.

