- January 20, 2020
On Friday morning, 17 January 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat held in Nha Trang, the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.
- January 20, 2020
- January 16, 2020
H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, accompanied by the delegation, departed for Nha Trang, the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, to attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat to be held on 16-17 January 2020.
- January 6, 2020
On Saturday morning, 04 January 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chief of the national-level Working Group for Sa’ang district of Kandal province, inaugurated a school building of HUN SEN Wat Porthi Secondary School located in Ta Lun commune, Sa’ang district, Kandal province.
- December 16, 2019
On Friday night, 13 December 2019, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, departed for Madrid, Spain, to attend the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (ASEM FMM14), to be held on 15-16 December 2019.
- December 7, 2019