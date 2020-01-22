H.E. Ms. TOUCH Sopharath, Ambassador of Cambodia to Germany, hosted the handover of Chair of ASEAN-Berlin Committee meeting

On 22 January 2020, H.E. Mme. TOUCH Sopharath, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Federal Republic of Germany and Chair of the ASEAN-Berlin Committee (BAC) hosted the handover of Chair of BAC meeting. Cambodian chairmanship of BAC has concluded with success and handed over the ASEAN-Berlin Committee Chairmanship to H.E. Mr. Arif Havas Oegroseno, Ambassador of Indonesia to Germany. The meeting also discussed about the cooperation between ASEAN and Germany on many fields such as trade, investment and tourism.