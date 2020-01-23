H.E. KE Sovann, Representative and Ambassador of the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the United Nations in New York, signed a Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations

On 23 January 2020, His Excellency KE Sovann, Representative and Ambassador of the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the United Nations in New York, and H.E. Mr. Adonia Ayebare, Ambassador and Permanent Representatives of the Republic of Uganda to the United Nations, signed a Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Uganda in order to promote and strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries.