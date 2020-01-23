H.E. HUN Han, Ambassador of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, had a courtesy call on Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait

On 23 January 2020, His Excellency HUN Han, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, along with 135 foreign ambassadors and representatives of international organizations in the State of Kuwait, were greeted by His Excellency Dr. Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to have a courtesy call and introduce on the occasion of the New Year 2020 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait.