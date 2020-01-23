Embassy News

  • January 23, 2020

H.E. HUN Han, Ambassador of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, had a courtesy call on Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait

On 23 January 2020, His Excellency HUN Han, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, along with 135 foreign ambassadors and representatives of international organizations in the State of Kuwait, were greeted by His Excellency Dr. Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to have a courtesy call and introduce on the occasion of the New Year 2020 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait.

 

Related Post

  • January 23, 2020

H.E. HUN Han, Ambassador of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, had a courtesy call on Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait

Read more
  • January 23, 2020

H.E. KE Sovann, Representative and Ambassador of the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the United Nations in New York, signed a Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations

Read more
  • January 23, 2020

H.E. CHHOUK Bunna, Ambassador of Cambodia to Myanmar, hosted the ASEAN Heads of Mission Meeting

Read more
  • January 22, 2020

H.E. Ms. TOUCH Sopharath, Ambassador of Cambodia to Germany, hosted the handover of Chair of ASEAN-Berlin Committee meeting

Read more
  • January 21, 2020

H.E. Mr. HOK Sophea, Ambassador of Cambodia to Brunei, attended the Independence Day of Myanmar

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh