H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over the Opening Ceremony of the Ministry’s Annual Conference

On Thursday morning, 30 January 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over the Opening Ceremony of the Ministry’s Annual Conference, which was held to assess the works in 2019 and to chart diplomatic directions for 2020. The participants were the Ministry’s Leaders and officials, Ambassadors/Permanent representatives, Consuls-General, Honorary Consuls and representatives of relevant Ministries/Institutions of Cambodia.