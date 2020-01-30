H.E. Ouch Borith, Delegate Minister and Standing Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, had a meeting with Madam Ana María Menéndez

On 30 January 2020, H.E. Ouch Borith, Delegate Minister and Standing Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, had a meeting with Madam Ana María Menéndez, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Secretary-General’s Senior Adviser on Policy, at the Ministry.