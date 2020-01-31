Samdech Techo HUN SEN presided over the Closing Ceremony of the Annual Conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

On Friday morning, 31 January 2020, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, presided over the Closing Ceremony of the Annual Conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation which has been held to assess the Ministry’s works in 2019 and to chart diplomatic directions for 2020. The ceremony was held at the Peace Palace and attended by the Ministry’s Leaders and officials, Ambassadors/Permanent representatives, Consuls-General, Honorary Consuls and representatives of relevant Ministries/Institutions of Cambodia as well as foreign diplomatic corps to Cambodia. On this occasion, Samdech Techo Prime Minister officially launched the hosting of the 13th Asia-Europe Summit 2020 in Cambodia.