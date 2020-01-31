Press Release
- January 31, 2020
Samdech Techo Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia will lead a high delegation to attend the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) World Summit 2020 on Peace, Security and Human Development in the Republic of Korea (ROK) on 03-05 February 2020.

- January 31, 2020
- January 31, 2020
Speech of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, addressed on 31 January 2020 at the Closing Ceremony of the Annual Conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation which has been held to assess the Ministry’s works in 2019 and to chart diplomatic directions for 2020.
- January 30, 2020
Briefed report by H.E. Ouch Borith, Minister Delegate and Standing Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on the Ministry’s achievements in 2019.
- January 27, 2020